'Thinking Out Loud' or rip-off? Ed Sheeran faces plagiarism allegations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Ed Sheeran
Musician Ed Sheeran. Photo: Ed Sheeran/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Musician Ed Sheeran, known for hits like 'Shape of You' and 'Photograph,' is currently facing accusations of plagiarism from the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend. Townsend, who collaborated with singer Marvin Gaye on the classic track 'Let's Get It On' in 1973, is being represented by his daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin.

Griffin claims that Sheeran copied the iconic melody from her father's song while creating his 2014 hit single 'Thinking Out Loud,' which reached number one on the charts. Sheeran, however, denies the allegations and has vowed to quit music if found guilty.

According to reports, Sheeran told his lawyer, Irene Farkas, "If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping. I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it."

