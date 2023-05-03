Japanese fans make special trip to Chennai to watch 'PS-2', Karthi greets them

Chennai: Fans of Karthi, flew in from Japan to watch his latest release 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' with Tamil audiences. The gracious actor went above and beyond by welcoming them into his home and spending time with them, providing an unforgettable experience for his international fans.

After their visit, Karthi took the time to meet and interact with his fans. Pictures of the actor with his international fans have been circulating on social media.

when @Karthi_Offl's Japanese fans visited Chennai. They travelled to Chennai to watch PS2 since they adored #Karthi in Kaithi! Additionally, they have seen PS1 numerous times. Very intriguing. pic.twitter.com/GI8ylTuDkU — Chennai Memes (@MemesChennai) May 1, 2023

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared several photos on Twitter, captioning them: "#PonniyinSelvan | After #Rajini it's for #Karthi!! Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with the Tamil audience. Apparently, they watched the movie about four times and also had the opportunity to meet actor Karthi at his residence."

In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Karthi plays the character Vandhiyathevan. The star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

