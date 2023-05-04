Will only screen quality films in theatres: FEUOK

FEUOK has made a decision to screen only those films in theatres that meet a certain standard. If a film fails to meet this standard, its makers will have to pay rent if they wish to screen it in theatres. According to FEUOK President M. Vijayakumar, this decision was made due to heavy losses incurred by theatres. Out of the 70 films released this year, only a few have performed well at the box office.

"We have released several films at the box office, but none have succeeded. Based on our experience, we can gauge what will work. So, we are considering screening only those films that we believe will work. Theatre owners are suffering significant losses when they screen films in theatres. We are facing the biggest crisis that the cinema world has ever seen. The condition of theatres and theatre owners is pitiable. Theatres have not paid their employees for the last month, and even the electricity bills have not been paid. Despite this, the government captures 30% of the revenue. If this situation persists, at least 50% of the screens in Kerala will have to close. About 5% of theatres in Kerala are facing the threat of confiscation, and about 20% are certain to be foreclosed within the next three months."

FEUOK has proposed extending the online release of theatrically released films. If the government does not make a decision on this matter, all theatres in Kerala will go on strike and be closed by the first week of June. Many theatres in Kerala are now unofficially closed. However, if the government does not make a decision, we will close the theatres after an official announcement. "This decision has been made because there is no other way to survive," said Vijayakumar.