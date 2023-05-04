Malayalam
Renowned mridangam exponent Karaikudi R Mani passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2023 04:51 PM IST Updated: May 04, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Karaikudi Mani
Karaikudi R Mani. Photo: Twitter/@ghatamudupa
 Renowned mridangam artist Karaikudi R Mani, who was a dominant figure in the world of Carnatic music, passed away in Chennai at the age of 77. Mani was a highly acclaimed mridangam player who had also trained numerous students.

Mani and renowned percussionist Vikku Vinayagaram went on to collaborate with many Western artists taking Indian music to the world stage. Mani first learnt music from Karaikudi Ranga Iyenagr and subsequently from Harihara Sharma, Vinayagam's father.

Mani had the privilege of performing alongside several eminent musicians of the past, including MS Subbulakshmi, DK Pattammal, ML Vasanthakumari, Madurai Somu, and many more.

