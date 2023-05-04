Renowned mridangam exponent Karaikudi R Mani passes away

Renowned mridangam artist Karaikudi R Mani, who was a dominant figure in the world of Carnatic music, passed away in Chennai at the age of 77. Mani was a highly acclaimed mridangam player who had also trained numerous students.

Mani and renowned percussionist Vikku Vinayagaram went on to collaborate with many Western artists taking Indian music to the world stage. Mani first learnt music from Karaikudi Ranga Iyenagr and subsequently from Harihara Sharma, Vinayagam's father.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of my guru, the legendary Karaikudi Mani who was a mridangam vidwan.



Deeply saddened by the passing away of my guru, the legendary Karaikudi Mani who was a mridangam vidwan. May your soul RIP

Mani had the privilege of performing alongside several eminent musicians of the past, including MS Subbulakshmi, DK Pattammal, ML Vasanthakumari, Madurai Somu, and many more.