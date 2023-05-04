Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up about how botched nose job affected her mental health

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka says she felt her acting career was finished even before it had begun. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about a challenging phase in her life when a doctor-recommended procedure went awry, impacting her mental health. The actress has been sharing candid insights into her personal and professional life lately.

During an appearance on a talk show, Priyanka spoke about her struggles after getting a polyp removed from her nasal cavity. The surgery changed her appearance dramatically and plunged her into a deep depression. She felt her acting career was finished even before it had begun.

Priyanka credits her father for giving her the strength to undergo corrective surgery. Although she was afraid, her father promised to be with her every step of the way. The actress also credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her rebuild her career after facing setbacks due to her unsuccessful surgery.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.