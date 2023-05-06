Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part Two', continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Now we hear that the beauty queen, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 776 crores!

The actor who has been in showbiz for over three decades, garnered this wealth through films and television commercials, apart from being the brand ambassador of several International beauty products. Depending on the project, the actress gets paid up to 12 crores.

Aishwarya is said to have invested quite a lot in real estate. Currently, the actor lives in Jalsa, owned by Amitabh Bachchan (reportedly gifted by filmmaker-producer Ramesh Sippy as a remuneration for his film, 'Satte Pe Satta'), with Abhishek and Aradhya. The bungalow located in Juhu is worth Rs 112 crores. The actor often shares pictures of her family spending time at the bungalow on social media pages.

Aishwarya and Abhishek own properties abroad as well. The most prominent one is their luxury villa at Jumeirah Golf Estates, considered one of the poshest localities in Dubai. They use the villa with its state-of-the-art amenities as a holiday home.

In 2015, she purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla complex’s Premium Residential Tower. The actor splurged Rs 21 crore to own this spacious, five-bedroom apartment with an area of 5500 square feet.

Aishwarya's third house is located in Mumbai’s Skylark Tower, Worli. According to reports, they acquired this house with modern luxury amenities located on the 37th floor of the building for Rs 41 crore. Apart from real estate assets, Aishwarya also owns several luxury cars worth crores of rupees, including Rolls-Royce Ghost and Audi A8L.