Actress Apoorva Bose ties the knot with long-time friend Dhiman Talapatra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Sharing the pictures from the lovely day, the actress wrote: Legally stuck with each other. Phots: Instagram | apoorvabose07
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Apoorva Bose who made a notable debut in Mollywood with the Vineeth Sreenivasan film 'Malarvaadi Arts Club' got married recently. The actress shared the news on Instagram on Saturday. Dhiman Talapatra, who has known Apoorva for several years, is her husband. Both of them were best friends.

The couple had a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Sharing the pictures from the lovely day, the actress wrote: Legally stuck with each other.

Apoorva looked radiant in a simple red kurta suit, while Dhiman was charming in a white kurta.

Many of the actors took to Instagram to wish the couple on their new life together. Malavika C Menon, Gauthami Nair, Vishak Nair, Leo Lishoy among others also commented under the post.

Apoorva who also worked in films like 'Pranayam', 'Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar', 'Hey Jude', 'Pakida', among others is currently residing in Geneva, Switzerland where she is working as the communication consultant in the United Nations Environment Programme.

The couple plans to conduct an elaborate wedding with family members and friends in attendance, in November.

