Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Manju Warrier pulls off full-split pose with ease. Pic goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Manju Warrier
Manju has often been appreciated for her passion for adventure and fitness. Photo: Instagram | @manju.warrier
Topic | Entertainment News

Lady superstar Manju Warrier often hogs the limelight for her charming and never-say-die attitude towards life. The actress who was recently seen in films like 'Vellaripattanam' has now shared an image from her latest workout, on Instagram. Manju can be seen sitting in a full-split pose.

She has captioned the pic: “Push yourself. Because no one else is going to do it for you.” The image has gone viral with many celebrities also showering praise on the actress for challenging herself. “Shaeyyy, new challenge unlocked ! You ever inspired me to attempt this,” wrote actor Neeraj Madhav. Actress Radhika Venugopal wrote: “Wow, you are such an inspiration. Lady superstar for real.”

Geethu Mohandas, Ramesh Pisharody, Gauthami Nair, Saranya Mohan and Sai Pallavi also commented on the post.

RELATED ARTICLES

Manju is known for her passion for fitness and adventure. Recently, the actress got her two-wheeler license and even purchased a BMW R1250 GS motorcycle.

Meanwhile, actress Jyothika's workout pictures and video have also gone viral on social media. The actress pulled off some amazing handstands, saying she has been practicing the inverted handstand for six months at a stretch.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.