2018 producers promise financial aid to Tanur boat tragedy victims' families

The producers of '2018: Everyone is a Hero', the Malayalam film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, has promised Rs 1 lakh financial aid to families of each of the victims of the Tanur boat tragedy. The announcement was made on Monday.

'2018' is winning a lot of praise for it's technical brilliance and is being hailed as one of the best films to be made in Mollywood in recent times.

Twenty two people lost their lives after a tourist boat overturned on Sunday evening at Thooval Theeram in Tanur. The state government has already announced Rs 10 lakh aid to each family. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reached Malappuram to monitor the situation at Tanur. The CM flew to Malappuram in a special helicopter around 9 am.

The chief minister summoned an emergency meeting here to discuss the actions to be taken over the tragedy. Ministers Antony Raju, Mohamed Riyas, K Rajan, Ahmed Devarkovil, A K Saseendran and Muslim League leaders also attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, a video shot by a local resident warning the crew members of the ill-fated 'Atlantic' boat had gone viral. In the video, the man could be heard saying the boat has no relevant paperwork or license.