Arikomban biopic to start rolling in October, shoot in Sri Lanka, Chinnakanal

The shooting of Arikomban, a biopic on the wild tusker, will begin in October this year. Arikomban's life will be depicted in Sri Lanka's famous Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Idukki Chinnakanaal, where it was forced to relocate from it's abode due to legal provisions.

Produced under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Pen and Paper Creations, the film is directed by Sajid Yahiya. Arikomban's story is by Suhail M Koya. "The pre-production work has begun, while the script is almost completed," said director Sajid Yahiya. The filmmakers hope the film will receive the same acceptance like the recently released film '2018', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

The film is produced by N M Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Rajan Chirail, Manju Badusha, Neethu Shinoy, and Prijin J P. The makers are yet to finalise the cast of the film.

Arikomban had lost it's mother at the age of two. Sharon Srinivas, Priyadarshini, Amal Manoj, Prakash Alex, Vimal Nassar, Nihal Sadiq, Anees Natodi, Narasimha Swamy, Vijith, Asif Kuttipuram, Abu Valayamkulam, and Magguffin are the other crew members.