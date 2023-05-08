Tovino Thomas gets emotional about '2018', says he cried after reading the script

Tovino Thomas became emotional after the special screening of his latest film, ‘2018’ sponsored by Manorama Online and Chungathu Jewellery. While interacting with the press, he said he cried after reading the script and gave full credit to director Jude Antony for the stupendous success of the film. When the actor wondered how they were going to picturise the floods, the director reassured him— “I have a technique for that. You just be with me.” He said he believed in Jude Anthany’s confidence and felt no other film has garnered such unanimously positive reviews on social media before. The screening was attended by the survivors and champions of the 2018 floods.

“This film was delayed several times. And at this point, I am giving all credit to Judeettan because I know exactly how he did it. The results are there for all to see. He gave his 100% to the film. And that has to be applauded. I remember asking him how we will be shooting the floods when he first discussed the film with me. “We will manage it. I have a technique,” he told me. But he never revealed that technique to me. Maybe because he thought we might backtrack if he disclosed that secret technique. He told me to believe in him— “Then we will pull it off.”

After that, we kept constantly talking about this film. When we did ‘Minnal Murali’ our main topic of discussion was '2018'. But we were doubtful as to when we should start the shoot. We shot for a few days and took a break during the pandemic and then again started shooting. That’s when I realised what Jude meant by his ‘technique.’ It is that technique that helped us to get that 100% immersive experience when we watch it now. We had a lot of sequences in the rain. Though I have acted with Asif Ali in various films, we never had a combination scene to date. To get such overwhelmingly positive reviews for a film we shot mostly soaked in water is an amazing feeling. I can’t think of a single film that garnered 100% positive reviews on social media before. Maybe because this is a film every Malayalee feels close to his/her heart. We feel an emotional attachment to the film.

Jude said they used to rework the script during the pandemic. I remember crying when I read the script. But I didn’t tell anyone. Jude would be all over the location enacting the scenes for us. I remember waiting to go home once the sun comes out only to have a raincoat-clad Jude standing in water, writing down some scenes on a piece of paper that needs to be shot. After erasing the scenes that have been shot from the paper, he would insist that there are more scenes to be shot. All the technicians became my friends.

There were of course many difficulties during the making of this film. The tank broke and the water leaked, and we were unsure if we would be able to shoot anymore and some of us had health issues. To overcome all those issues and finally watch the film in the theatre makes me so happy. Thank you for all the love,” said Tovino.