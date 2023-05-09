Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018’ based on the Kerala floods has garnered record collections at the box office. The film collected 32 crores (worldwide) in four days. With this, the movie can be called profitable from OTT, satellite, theater, and overseas share. Rs 9 crores were collected from Kerala alone in the last three days. The UAE collection is said to be Rs 9.3 crores.

The movie collected Rs 1.85 crores on the first day and Rs 3.5 crores on the second day. Around 67 special shows were held across the state on Saturday by midnight. 90 percent of Sunday's tickets were sold out. Box office reports indicate that ‘2018’ is going to be the biggest hit of the year.

Meanwhile, theatre owners are ecstatic to see crowds at the theatres after a long time. Even on weekdays, there is a sizeable crowd. For Jude Antony, this is going to be the biggest hit of his career.

Despite having a stellar lineup of actors, '2018' didn’t exactly intensify its promotions. Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Naren, Lal, Aju Varghese, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali etc are the stars of 2018. Scripted by Akhil P Darmajan, the cinematography is by Akhil George. Chaman Chacko has done the editing, the music is by Nobin Paul, and the sound design is by Vishnu Govind. The film is produced by Venu Kunnampally, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Films and PK Prime Productions.