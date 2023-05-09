Vidya Balan to return to the big screen with 'Shakuntala Devi' director's next 'Neeyat'

Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Neeyat' will hit theatres on July 7. The makers revealed the teaser poster of the murder mystery, that is directed by Anu Menon. 'Neeyat' is Vidya Balan's second collaboration with Anu, who also directed her in 'Shakuntala Devi'.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, 'Neeyat' narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three super hit films that premiered on Prime Video. From the family entertainer ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020) to the critically hailed ‘Sherni’ (2021) and finally the impactful blockbuster ‘Jalsa’ (2022). Vidya has been the recipient of multiple best actress awards for these films at prestigious forums.

This also marks the second theatrical co-production for both Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video. The poster gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of 'Neeyat'. The film also boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’.