Mumbai Police issues lookout circular against man accused of threatening Salman Khan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 04:57 PM IST
Salman Khan
Bollywood star Salman Khan. Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security was heightened after he received a threatening letter from the gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following the threats, Mumbai Police granted the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Y+ category security and advised him to maintain a low profile. The recent incident is not the first time Salman Khan has been targeted by Bishnoi's gang; in 2018, the gangster threatened to kill the actor while he was shooting for a film.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a man accused of sending threatening emails to the actor. According to officials, the man sent the messages under the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March this year.

Earlier, a 16-year-old boy from Thane district was detained by Mumbai Police on charges of allegedly threatening to kill Salman Khan over a phone call to the police control room.

