Prithviraj threatens legal action over defamatory reports on ED penalty

Our Correspondent
Published: May 12, 2023 11:07 AM IST Updated: May 12, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Prithviraj
Prithviraj has said he will file civil and criminal defamation charges against the online portal responsible for publishing the news. Photo: Facebook
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has countered the rumors that he paid a fine of Rs 25 crores for the actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate. Prithviraj wrote on social media that the allegation is completely false, baseless, and highly offensive.

"It has come to my notice that a defamatory and fake news against me has been published in some online and YouTube channels, alleging that I have paid a fine of 25 crores for the actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate and that I am making 'propaganda' films. As this allegation is completely false, baseless, and highly offensive, I hereby inform the public and all respected media that I am initiating strong legal action against the said channel. All responsible media are humbly requested to publish further news on this only after ascertaining the facts.

I usually tend to ignore these because terms like 'ethical journalism' are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of 'news'. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges.

PS: For those of you who are still wondering… No, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever.

