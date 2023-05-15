Malayalam
Chose to be a mom after being emotionally prepared, not to carry on a legacy: Upasana Konidela

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 09:25 AM IST
Upasana, Ram Charan
Upasana and Ram Charan announced they are expecting a child in December last year.
Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is expecting their first child shared an inspiring post on Mother's Day. The entrepreneur, who is the vice chairperson of CSR, Apollo Hospitals, explained why she decided to become a mother at this period in her life.

"I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage," she wrote on Instagram.

"I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she added.

It was in December 2022 that Ram Charan and Upasana announced their approaching parenthood.

In February, she confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

During US television show Good Morning America, Ram Charan had requested consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton. This led to speculations that the couple could give birth to their child in the US.

However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she will give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at the Apollo Hospitals.

She had requested Dr Jeniffer Ashton to join Apollo Hospital family in India along with Dr Sumana Manohan and Dr Rooma Sinha to deliver her baby.

(with IANS inputs)

