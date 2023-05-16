Video of Ram Charan's fans beating up man for derogatory remarks against Upasana goes viral

Mumbai: A video of Ram Charan's fans taking the law into their hands and beating up a man for passing disrespectful remarks about the actor's wife Upasana Konidela and his relatives have gone viral on social media.

In the video, which contains disturbing content, the actor's fans can be seen thrashing a man, who allegedly said he and Upasana had gone to Goa and that he is also close to Ram Charan in an interview. He also reportedly made derogatory remarks about the couple. Fans of the actor were unhappy by the statement and tracked the man.

The clip shows the fans beating him and then asking the man named Sunisith to apologise to Ram Charan and Upasana.

Many people, mostly Ram Charan supporters, appreciated the youths for teaching the man a lesson. However, others have condemned the act and said they should have filed a complaint with the police, if they did not appreciate his comments. “It's wrong to take the law in one's hands and beat up another person,” one person wrote.