Chris Hemsworth shines in 'Extraction 2': Trailer unveiled for action-packed sequel

Mumbai: Excitement builds as the highly anticipated trailer for the action thriller 'Extraction 2' has finally been released. Scheduled to premiere on Netflix from June 16, this adrenaline-fueled film stars the charismatic Chris Hemsworth and is directed by the talented stuntman-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargrave, collaborating once again with the acclaimed duo Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their previous blockbuster hits.

In the first instalment released in 2020, which also featured Randeep Hooda, the film followed Tyler Rake, an Australian black market mercenary portrayed by Hemsworth, as he embarked on a mission to safely extract a boy from India.

This time, Rake is faced with a new challenge: rescuing the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from a high-security prison where they are being held captive.

The screenplay, penned by Joe Russo, is based on the gripping graphic novel 'Ciudad'.

While the first film introduced audiences to Rake as a seasoned action hero, director Sam Hargrave aims to delve deeper into his character's backstory and explore the toll it has taken on him and those close to him in the sequel.

"Our goal was to provide more insight into Tyler Rake's motivations and explore the events that shaped him," shared Hargrave. "The first film hinted at a deeply emotional inciting event—a family tragedy—but for the most part, he remained a mysterious character. We felt it was important to give the audience a deeper understanding of what drives him."

Expanding on this theme, Hargrave added, "We introduce new characters that shed light on his past and reveal more about his origins and the reasons behind his actions."

(With IANS inputs)