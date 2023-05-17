Sheela speaks out against ban on outside food in theatres

Actress Sheela, who was recently seen in 'Anuragam', starring Johny Antony and Gautham Vasudev Menon, lashed out at film exhibitors for banning people from bringing food to theatres. During one of her interviews, the actress maintained that not all people can afford the highly-priced snacks and food available at the theatre outlets.

“Film exhibitors always complain there are hardly any people arriving in theatres to watch movies these days. Have they ever thought to allow people bring food from outside? Not everyone can afford the highly-priced snacks being sold by them. Also, there may be children who are allergic food items available at the theatres,” she said.

She adds that theatre owners argue food brought from outside will leave theatres dirty and would make it rat and cockroach-infested. “If that is their argument, what about their popcorn and drinks being spilled in theatres,” she asks.

The Supreme Court, in January this year, had allowed theatre owners to bar film goers from bringing food from outside. However, it has asked them to provide free water and also allow nutritious food for infants in theatres.