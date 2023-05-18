This weekend, there are a slew of exciting movies that are gearing up for an OTT release. If you are looking for movies to binge-watch, here's a list of films we think you should not miss.

'Pookkaalam' (Malayalam)

Ganesh Raj's 'Pookkaalam', which hit theatres in April has finally locked it's OTT release date. The film, revolving around a 100-year-old man Ichappan played by Raghavan, who finds a long-lost love letter from his house. This leads to some interesting situations in the household. The film features KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, Johny Antony and 'Aanandam' fame actors Annu Antony and Arun Kurian.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

'Ayalvaashi' (Malayalam)

Directed by Irshad Parari, 'Ayalvaashi' is a comedy-drama featuring Soubin Shahir and Binu Pappu in the lead roles, directed by Irshad Parari. The story revolves around a small misunderstanding between two close friends and neighbours, Thaju (played by Soubin) and Benny (played by Binu Pappu). Benny is wrongly accused of trying to sell a damaged scooter, which results in him being humiliated in public and in front of his father-in-law. He suspects Thaju of being behind the false accusation, and Thaju vows to prove his innocence, thus laying the foundation of the plot.

Streaming on Netflix

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham (Malayalam)

The movie, featuring Basil Joseph in the lead, is set in a coastal village during the lockdown. The movie revolves around an aspiring businessman who is being constantly told to leave to the Gulf in search of green pastures.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Simon Daniel (Malayalam)

This Malayalam thriller, featuring Divya Pillai, Vijeesh and Vineeth Kumar in the lead, revolves around an archaeologist, who is in the search for his missing friend in a mysterious estate. The movie hit theatres in 2023.

Streaming on Saina Play

Agent (Telugu)

Mammootty and Akhil Akkinneni are uniting for the first time onscreen. The movie revolves around an ethical hacker who dreams to be a RAW agent. He uses dubious methods to convince RAW office Mahadevan that he is capable of being part of their high-risk missions.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Modern Love Chennai (Tamil)

Following the success of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Chennai is the third Indian adaptation of John Carney's internationally acclaimed Original anthology Modern Love franchise. The 6 episode romance drama will premiere on Prime Video on May 18

Streaming on Prime Video