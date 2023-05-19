Aishwarya Rai's Cannes ensemble: A flowing black gown with aluminium foil canopy?

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to the Cannes red carpet for the 21st time, leaving onlookers astonished by her unconventional fashion selection. Adding to the intrigue, French photographers initially mistook Urvashi Rautela for the Bollywood star, intensifying the confusion.

Critics labelled her attire as 'hoodie couture' and likened it to a hastily grabbed sheet of aluminium foil draped over her elegant black gown, while devoted fans hailed her as the true "Queen of Cannes".

Over the years, Aishwarya has graced the festival with memorable looks, including a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli accompanied by coral lips and immaculate hair. She has also embodied Cinderella and drawn inspiration from Botticelli's timeless masterpiece, The Birth of Venus.

Earlier in the day, she opted for a more conventional ensemble at a L'Oreal event, wearing a shimmering green cape reportedly designed by Valentino. Straight hair, subtle lip liner, and high heels completed her look. Aishwarya has proudly represented the cosmetics giant for over two decades.

(With IANS inputs)