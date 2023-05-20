'No actor will say she or he is better than the other': Aishwarya Rajesh on Rashmika Mandanna row

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh is known for her versatile roles in the South Indian industry. She was last seen in 'Farhana' and 'Soppana Sundari', two films that gave her an opportunity to explore some new ground as an artist.

Now the actor has responded to the controversy surrounding her statement regarding Rashmika Mandanna during an interview. Some online media had quoted Aishwarya saying she felt she 'was better suited for the role of Srivalli' played by Rashmika Mandanna in 'Pushpa'. Following this, the actress issued a statement on Twitter, saying that her words were misconstrued by the media. "My words are being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film,” she wrote.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Aishwarya said that no actor would ever say that he or she is better than the other. “No actor is going to make such a statement. We are all actors, right? We all work hard in our own way. Nobody here, including me, is going to make such a statement. I am sure. Rashmika is hardworking in her own way. Samantha is hardworking in her own way. Parvathy is hardworking in her own way. So, no one is going to say I am better. I was going through so many things when I came across the reports about me and I wanted to clarify it right away. I spoke to Rashmika about the issue. She said she understood. The industry is like this. Small things may be blown out of proportion,” says the actress.

Aishwarya Rajesh said she liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot. “I said I felt such characters would suit me,” while maintaining that she has nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika's work in the film.