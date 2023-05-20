Amitabh Bachchan's playful 'arrest' post leaves fans intrigued

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, renowned for his engaging presence on social media, delighted his followers with a recent post showcasing a picture that playfully hinted at an "arrest."

Taking to Instagram, he shared a cryptic post after being reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike in the city. On Friday, Big B posted a photo of himself standing disappointed near a police jeep. In the caption, Amitabh wrote, "arrested."

In the picture, the actor can be seen standing dejected near a police jeep, wearing a chequered shirt and a pair of black pants, which he paired with white sports shoes and transparent glasses.

Amitabh's post quickly sparked curiosity among fans and colleagues. One user wrote, "Don ko pakadna Mushkil hi nahi, Namumkin hai Sir" (It's not just difficult to catch Don, it's impossible, Sir).

"It must be a joke..!! Arresting him is beyond anyone's capability..!! They might have gone to fulfil some normal formalities.. No one is born who can touch him!", commented another. Another fan remarked, "Sir, again without a helmet."

(With IANS inputs)