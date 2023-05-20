Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter opts to drive tractor as she visits village in Gujarat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Navya is co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently posted a video of herself driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat. Navya was also seen interacting with a group of women during her trip there.

The meeting was organised by Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, co-founded by Navya. She was visiting Ganeshpura in Gujarat, where she chose to travel around in a tractor, instead of any luxury car.

Many people praised the entrepreneur for her simplicity. The video has been captioned: "Ganeshpura, Gujarat."

RELATED ARTICLES

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he sat pillion on a bike to reach work.

Navya is the daughter of Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a brother named Agasthya, who is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.