Fahadh Faasil's new look in 'Pushpa 2' takes social media by storm

Our Correspondent
Published: May 20, 2023 04:38 PM IST
Fahadh in Pushpa
Fahadh in Pushpa Movie. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Social media can't get enough of Fahadh Faasil's new look in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2'. In the film, he portrays the character of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. Since the release of the first look and teaser of 'Pushpa 2', fans have been eagerly anticipating more details about Fahadh's role as a police officer. The latest poster has reassured fans, who were curious to know if his villainous act from 'Pushpa 1' would be continued in the sequel.

Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2' is expected to be a highlight with the powerful combination of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the film, which is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The cast also includes Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Gosh.

The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing by Karthika Sreenivas. Athira Diljith serves as the PRO.

