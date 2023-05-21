Exploring Mohanlal's fandom: Bhavana Studios presents 'The Fanatic' series

Understanding fan psychology is a complex endeavour, as there is no definitive definition. However, it can be described as an overwhelming sense of love and admiration one holds for another person. The term 'fans' is commonly associated with celebrities across various domains such as movie stars, sports icons, writers, and musicians. Countless individuals ardently worship these celebrities, carrying them deep within their hearts, despite being physically distant. This unwavering, unconditional love, devoid of any expectations, is no easy feat.

In their latest series, 'The Fanatic,' Bhavana Studios aims to introduce viewers to these ardent fans from diverse backgrounds. The series delves into their stories, shedding light on those often accused of wasting time as they dedicate themselves to admiring and defending their beloved celebrities. The inaugural episode, scheduled to be aired on Bhavana Studios' YouTube channel, spotlights Zafir Ahmed, a fervent fan of Mohanlal hailing from Kodungallur. Through this episode, viewers will gain a glimpse into Zafir Ahmed's world and discover the depth of his adoration for Mohanlal.