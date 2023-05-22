Veteran Telegu actor Sarath Babu passes away

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu passed away here on Monday.

The 71-year-old was under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. He was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

The actor was under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

Born on July 31, 1951 as Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, he was known by his stage name Sarath Babu.

He has acted in over 200 Tamil and Telugu movies including popular films 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu' and 'Vasantha Mullai'.