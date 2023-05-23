Brawl breaks out at theatre in England after Muslim activists disrupt 'The Kerala Story' screening

Birmingham: The screening of 'The Kerala Story' was disrupted at Birmingham in England after Muslim activists stormed a theatre claiming the film was spreading Islamphobia.

A 10-minute clip uploaded on the British Muslim news website '5Pillars' showed Kashmiri activist Shakeel Afsar, 35, with a group of demonstrators entering Cineworld theatre and causing the film to be paused.

In the clip, Afsar along with at least two others can be seen asking to speak to the cinema manager about the 'Islamophobic' nature of the film.

The staff at the Cineworld were forced to pause the screening as mayhem broke out, with audience members seen confronting the activists and telling them to leave, Daily Mail reported.

After the activists were ejected by the security personnel, a theatre attendant could be heard telling the audience: "If you want to watch this film, you should calm down first. I am going to resume this film. We're trying to deal with this in the best way we can. We've paused the film, we've turned the lights on, we've called the police."

Last year, Afsar, an entrepreneur and property developer, led a campaign to pull 'The Lady of Heaven' from the cinemas.

He was also banned from protesting outside a primary school in Birmingham in 2019 after demonstrating against the teaching of LGBT values, Daily Mail reported.

(With IANS inputs)