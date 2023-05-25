Aditi Rao Hydari shines at Cannes in a breathtaking blue gown

Aditi Rao Hydari made a triumphant return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, gracing the French Riviera in a mesmerizing cool blue gown. The talented actor delighted her fans by sharing stunning pictures of her latest photoshoot on Instagram, showcasing her elegance and beauty in an exquisite Oscar de la Renta ensemble. During the photoshoot, Aditi was captured sitting on a cobbled street, barefoot, exuding an effortless charm.

In her Instagram post featuring these images, she expressed her delight, saying, 'Nice to meet you again, Cannes'. This marked her second appearance at Cannes, following her debut last year in partnership with L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi has a packed schedule ahead, with her next project titled 'Gandhi Talks' featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddarth Jadhav. She recently garnered attention for her role in the successful film 'Jubilee'. Additionally, Aditi showcased her talent in the web-series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'.