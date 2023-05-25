A bit sad when celebrity fashion takes precedence over films at Cannes: Jalaja

As the 'Film vs Fashion' debate at the Cannes Film Festival rages on, Mollywood actor Jalaja who walked the red carpet for the premier of G Aravindan's restored version of 'Thamp' last year, admits it's quite disappointing when celebrity clothes and fashion takes precedence over films.

“It was an amazing experience to represent India at Cannes last year. Also, getting the opportunity to walk the red carpet for a film helmed by a master filmmaker like G Aravindan was special. However, it feels a bit sad when the limelight is taken away from the movie and actors who are there to represent their respective country's film as opposed to celebrities who are at the festival representing certain brands,” she told Onmanorama.

Jalaja was reacting to the debate, that was fueled by actor Nandita Das's post stating that Cannes is a festival of films and not clothes. The outfits worn by Urvashi Rautela and other celebrities' outfits at the Cannes also sparked a controversy.

According to Jalaja, it's good that Indian actors are out there to promote international brands but the media should ensure that Indian movies and artists who are at the festival to represent the country's heritage through films should also be given equal prominence.

“It was interesting to see Aishwarya Rai walk the red carpet last year,” adds the actress, who attended the film festival in the traditional attire, a Kerala sari.