Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018' gears up for pan-Indian release on May 26

Jude Anthany Joseph's blockbuster Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero' is all set to release in three Indian languages on May 26. The film, which revolves around the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala in 2018, will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, according to the makers.

Jude, in an earlier statement, had maintained that he decided to release the film across India following it's massive success. He also maintained that he is proud and ecstatic about the immense support and love that the film has been receiving.

Recently, the movie beat Mohanlal's film 'Pulimurugan', to become the highest-grossing film in Malayalam after it garnered Rs 137.6 crore at the box office. 'Pulimurugan' had earned Rs 137.35 crores. '2018' also was one of the few films in Malayalam, which made it to the Rs 100 crore club, within days after it's release.

'2018' is Jude's fourth film after 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Muthassi Gadha' and 'Sara's'. '2018' features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Sshivada, Narain, among others in prominent roles.