Ravi Teja takes on the role of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' in Vamsee's high-octane pan-Indian film

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, known for delivering blockbusters at the Pan India level, is embarking on yet another ambitious project titled 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. This Pan-Indian film features the popular actor Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role, appealing to both the southern and northern audiences. Directed by Vamsee and grandly produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the movie's promotional campaign commenced with a unique and captivating first-look poster and concept video launch on the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. To make this event truly grand, the makers even arranged for a train.

The first-look poster presents Ravi Teja in a rugged appearance, donning a thick beard, exuding the fierce persona of a tiger. His intense gaze behind the bars evokes a sense of fear. This concept poster serves as an introduction to the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao and features voiceovers by five renowned superstars in their respective languages. While Venkatesh provides the voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduce the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, respectively.

The movie's story is inspired by true rumours and is set in a small village located in the coastal region of the Bay of Bengal during the 1970s. Known as the crime capital of South India, this village is also referred to as Tiger Zone, representing the domain of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja's character is described as ruthless, as depicted by his dialogue, "You might have seen a tiger hunting a deer? Have you ever seen a tiger hunting a tiger?" The combination of Ravi Teja's portrayal and the superstar voiceovers adds an intriguing layer to the character.

Director Vamsee has chosen a winning script and presents it in an appealing manner. The movie benefits from the expertise of top technicians, showcasing the collective efforts of the entire crew. The cinematography by R Madhie ISC, the directorial vision of Vamsee, the grand production by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and the impactful sound design by GV Prakash Kumar elevate the movie, immersing the audience in the world of notorious criminals.

During the launch event, director Vamsee assured Ravi Teja's fans that the four-year wait will be worth it, as the movie aims to satisfy their hunger. Despite Ravi Teja's absence, his blessings remain with the team. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a semi-biopic that incorporates fictional elements into a realistic, raw, and rustic story. The movie is packed with intense action sequences, including a fight scene shot on a specially built set resembling Rajahmundry Bridge. Vamsee emphasizes the importance of realism, creating a vast village set spanning 5-6 acres of land. The production scale for this film is immense. Vamsee also sheds light on the legacy of Tiger Nageswara Rao, revealing his significant contributions to society and the little-known fact that the infamous Stuartpuram robbery was planned by TNR but executed by Gajjela Prasad.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal expresses his excitement about this special movie and the journey he has shared with Vamsee over the past four years. The first-look poster symbolizes a tiger emerging from its cage, representing the essence of the film. Despite receiving threats for his choice of films, Abhishek Agarwal remains undeterred, determined to bring unique stories to the screen. "Tiger Nageswara Rao" delves into the origins of Nageswara Rao's moniker, highlighting his extraordinary journey.

Joining Ravi Teja in the cast are talented actresses Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj, who will portray the leading ladies in the movie. The production boasts a stellar technical crew, including writer and director Vamsee, producer Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, co-producer Mayank Singhaniya, dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa, music director GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer R Madhie, production designer Avinash Kolla, and PR team Vamsi-Shekar.

The box office hunt for 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' commences on Dussehra, with the film set to release worldwide on October 20th. With its compelling storyline, gripping first-look poster, and captivating concept video, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its realistic portrayal of a notorious criminal's life.