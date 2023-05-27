Hareesh Peradi's son Vishnu ties the knot in Kochi

Actor Hareesh Peradi's son Vishnu, who is a computer engineer by profession, tied the knot in Kochi on Saturday. Nayana, the daughter of Narayanakutty and Usha, is Vishnu's wife. The function was held at The Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre at Elamakkara. Nayana is also a computer engineer.

The duo had reportedly met each other while pursuing Btech. They later went on to pursue their masters in separate colleges in the UK.

While Vishnu wore a golden-hue kurtha, Nayana looked elegant in a violet blouse and golden-shade sari. The function was attended by Maala Parvathi and 'Mounaragam' star Karthik.

Vishnu is the eldest son of Hareesh and his wife Bindu. He also has a younger son named Vaidhi who debuted in Mollywood with his father's production venture 'Dasettante Cycle'.

Vishnu and Nayana got betrothed on November 29, 2022.