Rajesh Madhavan shares another interesting 'wedding' update after viral 'Save the Date' post

Rajesh Madhavan who has been capturing our attention with his impressive performances in films like 'Nnaa Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Kanakam Kamini Kalaham' has shared an interesting update on the 'Save the Date' video he posted a few days ago.

The 'Save the Date' video featured Rajesh Madhavan and his 'Nnaa Thaan Case Kodu' pair Chithra Nair who played Sumalatha, his lover in the hit movie. The fun video shows the two courting each other as they run around in colourful attire worn. Netizens were impressed by the video and even expressed their happiness on the two 'joining' in real life. The 'Save The Date' video hints that the marriage is all set to take place on May 29.

Now, the actor has shared another update regarding the wedding on Instagram. This time, he shared a wedding card. However, there is a twist. Apparently, the wedding is not between Rajesh and Chithra but the two characters in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'. 'Shri Sudhakaran Nair and Smt. Prameela Nair solicit your esteemed presence to grace the auspicious occasion of the union of our daughter Sumalatha G Nair and Sureshan Kavumthaze (Grand grandson of Late Thekkekotta Kartyayani Amma) on May 29 at Payyanur College. An event by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.”

The card has elicited interesting comments from netizens who were both happy yet disappointed since they thought the two 'lovers' were getting together in real life.

One reddit user also commented that director Ratheesh who helmed 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' has plans to helm his next movie featuring the duo.