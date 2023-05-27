Vicky Kaushal pushed aside by Salman Khan's security at media event

Mumbai: A recent incident at a media event in Abu Dhabi has raised eyebrows, as Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is scheduled to co-host the upcoming IIFA ceremony alongside Abhishek Bachchan, found himself being pushed aside by the security entourage of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

A video posted by a Reddit user captured the moment when Salman Khan's security personnel pushed Vicky Kaushal aside while the latter attempted to interact with him. The video quickly went viral on the Internet, drawing significant attention.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. One user, who seemed familiar with the security concerns surrounding Salman Khan, commented, "They made him move aside like an ordinary person, but we all know the security protocols for Salman Khan."

Another user expressed their viewpoint, stating, "That was incredibly arrogant and rude... but, wow! Talk about star power. Vicky was practically bulldozed aside as if he meant nothing."

Given Salman Khan's history and Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif's connection with both actors, many internet users were curious about her reaction to the incident.

(With IANS inputs)