Joy Mathew faces allegations of neglecting 'Binary' film promotion, crew speaks out

The crew of 'Binary' has levelled serious allegations against Joy Mathew and other actors. They allege that most of the actors refused to promote the film. During a press conference attended by Director Jasik Ali, co-producer, and music director Rajesh Babu, they claimed that Joy Mathew also created several problems on the sets.

"The actors refused to attend the promotions. The other day, I posted on FB that Joy Mathew had refused to be part of the film's promotions. Joy Mathew, who is known to react to everything under the sun, refused to say anything about my post. Even Sijoy Varghese and Kailash, who are also in the film, refused to promote it. It's important to remember that they took full payment before acting in the film. They wouldn't come if we didn't pay the full amount. It's also true that they took the full payment after promising to do everything for the film. They only attended the shooting after the amount was reflected in their account. My only request to new filmmakers would be to ask these actors to provide everything in writing before the shoot," says director Jasik Ali.

"There came a point when the shoot might have been cancelled during the second schedule. Our first producer went to meet Joy Mathew. He had read the script and liked it. But on location, he threw away the script. He had issues with some of the dialogues and demanded changes. It was difficult to change a script on which we had worked for 8-9 months. Aneesh Ravi and Kailash reworked the script. Joy Mathew, who had agreed to come for 3 days, only attended half a day of the shoot. He threw the costume at our designer, claiming there were sambar stains on it. He said it was difficult to make a film with our camera. I don't know if an actor needs to pass an opinion about it. None of the artists who acted in our film can be called bankable stars. We can't expect to get satellite or OTT business with them. And it was their duty to promote the film, but they didn't even do that," said Rajesh Babu.