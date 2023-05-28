Woman professes love for Salman Khan, asks him to marry her at IIFA

Looks like the 57-year-old Salman Khan is still considered one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town. Recently, at the IIFA held in Abu Dhabi, while speaking to the media, a young woman proposed to Salman.

She said she is from Hollywood and fell in love with him the minute she saw him. An amused Salman asked her, 'You are talking about Shahrukh Khan, right?'

But then she insisted that she meant Salman Khan only and asked him if he was ready to marry her. He said he was already past his marriageable age and that they should have met 20 years ago. The video is already viral on social media.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan', which is the remake of the Tamil film 'Veera', was his latest release.