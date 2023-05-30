Malayalam
Is Asif Ali getting married again? Take a look at this video

Our Correspondent
Published: May 30, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Asif Ali and Zama
It was in 2013 that Asif married Zama Mazreen Ali. Photo: Manorama
Asif Ali and Zama decided to spend their 10th wedding anniversary in style. Their friends made sure the couple’s anniversary was memorable. Titled ‘Asif Ali and Zama getting married again’, Studio 360 recently shared their wedding celebration video on social media.

Asif was in a black suit and Zama wore a charming beige gown. Their children Adam and Haya can also be seen in the video. Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Asgar Ali are all part of the celebration.

It was in 2013 that Asif married Zama Mazreen Ali. ‘Having fun upside down’ was how Asif hashtagged the video. The party was held at a private resort in Thalasseri. Their pictures were captured by cinematographer Jomon T John, who is also a close family friend.

Asif’s latest release is the Jude Anthany Joseph film, ‘2018.’ Reportedly the actor has a lot of films lined up for release this year like ‘Kasargold’, ‘Otta’, ‘Adavu’ and A Ranjith film.

