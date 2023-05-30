Malayalam
Jomol's youthful charm shines at daughter's arangetram

Our Correspondent
Published: May 30, 2023 01:52 PM IST
Actress Jomol
Jomol, who made her debut as Baby Unniyarcha in ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’ is one of the most loved actors in Malayalam. Photo: Manorama
The current video trending on social media is Jomol’s daughter’s arangetram. Arya has learned Kuchipudi under the tutelage of actor and dancer Niranjana Anoop.

Meanwhile, people are commenting that the 40-year-old Jomol who is the mother of two still looks very young. Jomol is seen energetically socializing with the guests and proudly watching the performance.

Niranjana said she felt happy to tutor her mother’s friend’s daughter. And Jomol credits Niranjana and her mother for her daughter’s passion for dancing.

Jomol, who made her debut as Baby Unniyarcha in ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’ is one of the most loved actors in Malayalam. Later she debuted as a heroine in ‘Ennu Swantham Janakikutty’ (she won the state award for best actress) and acted in many notable films like 'Niram', 'Deepasthambham Mahacharyam' and 'Punjabi House'.

Jomol married Chandra Shekara Pillai in 2002 and converted to Hinduism. She changed her name to Gauri. They have two daughters, Arya and Arja.
Though she isn’t taking many acting jigs, recently she debuted in the field of subtitling through Navya Nair’s ‘Janaki Jaane.’

