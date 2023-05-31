Kareena Kapoor ignores fan who sought selfie at Mumbai airport, draws netizens ire

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who often headlines for her trendy outfits and style. However, the actress recently drew a lot of flak news recently for ignoring one of her fans at the Mumbai airport.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram showed Kareena dressed in all white sweats paired with sunglasses walking out of the airport. In the clip, a female fan can be seen walking behind her asking for a selfie. However, Kareena is seen ignoring the fan's request as she keeps walking forward.

This did not go down well with many users as they wrote about her behaviour in the comment section.

One user said: "The ruddest celebrity."

"How rude," wrote another. One said: "dislike". A user wrote: "Behen tera kuch jayega nahi usme.... Ek selfie de diya hota to fans ko."

Kareena was returning from Monaco for a F1 Grand Prix Practice Race.