'Pushpa 2' artists injured after bus meets with accident in Telangana

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Bus carrying 'Pushpa 2' artistes meets with accident in Telangana.
The bus was heading towards Hyderabad from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, when it hit a RTC bus. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Hyderabad: A bus unit carrying 'Pushpa 2' crew met with an accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday. Two persons sustained minor injuries. According to sources, the bus was heading towards Hyderabad from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, when it hit a RTC bus, which had been parked by the roadside, near Narketpally on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

The driver of the bus carrying the artistes failed to notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

The makers of the movie had last month released the first look poster of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the much-awaited sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead. Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil plays the villain in the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

The makers had released the poster and a special video on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday.Directed by Sukumar, the movie is likely to release in summer of 2024.

(With IANS inputs)

