It hurts when women body shame me: Honey Rose

Everyone who follows social media must be aware of the sheer popularity of Honey Rose. She can be spotted at almost every other inauguration in town. Honey Rose with her eye-catching wardrobe is indeed a sight for sore eyes! Having said that it is also true that she has also been heavily body shamed on social media. But recently during an interview with Manorama Weekly, she admitted that even Television channels have body-shamed her. Honey says it is when women mock her that she feels truly hurt.

“I do enjoy the trolls surrounding my inauguration functions to some extent. But when they cross the limits, things can get ugly. I have been cruelly body-shamed. It isn’t exactly nice to hear someone saying nasty things about your body. Initially, it used to bother me but after a while, I and my family started ignoring such negativity.

But what really hurts me is when women pass such nasty comments about my body. And I am not the only one who is facing this. Recently an actor was asked what he would feel if Honey Rose walked in front of him. “What can I feel? Nothing really!” he very decently ducked that question.”

But that lady anchor was laughing out loud and that really made me uncomfortable. It is almost like she has decided that there was something fundamentally wrong with me. I am sure the next time she calls me for an interview, the first question will be “What is your opinion about body shaming? And does it hurt?” On another channel, a famous comedian was heard saying something equally nasty about my body. It is pathetic that channels are giving permission to air such content. Remember you are mocking a woman’s body. Now I just ignore it,” said the actor.