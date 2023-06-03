Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says she's to be blamed for starting 'airport looks' trend in India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 03, 2023 03:25 PM IST
The actress says she has bid adieu to such looks. Photo: Instagram | kanganaranaut
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently claimed she started the trend of airport looks in India, says she was a 'victim of capitalism'. The actress added that she was brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that she could only fill the pockets of international designers.

The actress shared a string of airport looks on Instagram  and captioned the picture slide: "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks,”. She also tagged herself as a 'Victim of capitalism', saying she was ashamed to repeat clothes and always bought clothes without any care about the impact of her choices on the environment

"Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person," she added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kangana said that fashion brands make "you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

Bidding adieu to the trend of airport looks she added: "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!"

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.