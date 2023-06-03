Social media star Santhosh Varkey manhandled inside theatre premises

Santosh Varkey who turned into an overnight star with his quirky review of ‘Aarattu’ was roughed up inside the Vanitha-Vineeta theatre premises on Friday. The commotion happened following Varkey’s negative review of ‘Within Seconds’. It was alleged that he spoke about the film without watching it fully and also demanded money.

The video of people roughing up ‘Arattanan’ who is popular on the film fan pages of social media has already gone viral. It goes without saying that media (YouTube channels) had a big role in promoting the likes of Santosh Varkey, who can be spotted outside the theatres at the FDFS of every film screening.

Meanwhile ‘Within Seconds’ directed by Vijesh P Vijayan and written by Dr Sangeeth Darmarajan and Vinayan P Vijayan headlines Indrans and stars Sudhir Karamana, Siddique, Alencier, Santosh Kizhatoor, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sunil Sukhada, Sebin Sabu, Bajio George, Santino Mohan, JP Manakkadu, Narayanankutty, Dr. Sangeeth Dharmaraja, etc. Ranjin Raj has composed the songs written by Anil Panachooran.