Chiranjeevi shuts down cancer rumours, sets the record straight

In response to swirling rumours surrounding his health, megastar Chiranjeevi has taken to social media to address the speculations head-on. In a recent tweet from his official Twitter account, the actor clarified that he has never been diagnosed with cancer. Chiranjeevi further disclosed that non-cancerous polyps had been detected during routine screenings and subsequently removed.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account and wrote in Telugu, sharing his thoughts on the importance of raising awareness about cancer. He mentioned that during the inauguration of a cancer centre, he spoke about how regular medical tests can help prevent cancer. To exemplify this, he revealed that he recently underwent a colon scope test and non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. He emphasized that had he not undergone the test, it could have potentially turned out to be cancer.

The actor also expressed his disappointment with certain media houses for misinterpreting his statement and publishing articles that caused unnecessary chaos. He clarified the situation to address the concerns of his well-wishers who have been sending messages and wishes regarding his health.