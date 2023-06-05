Suresh Gopi, Suraj Venjaramood pay last respects to actor Kollam Sudhi, funeral today in Kottayam

Superstars Suresh Gopi and Suraj Venjaramood were among the Malayalam movie stars who paid their last respects to actor Kollam Sudhi who died in a car accident earlier on Monday.

Sudhi (39), a popular mimicry artist, was killed in the accident at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur around 4.30 am while returning home from a programme at Vatakara.

The funeral will be held at 2 pm at the Parakkamala Cemetery at Thottakad in Kottayam.

On Monday, hundreds poured in to pay their last respects to the actor, whose body was kept for public homage at Kakkanad.

Actor Harisree Ashokan and Hibi Eden MP, and several film and television personalities also paid tributes.

Actors Lakshmipriya and Sreevidya Mullacherry were inconsolable.

On Tuesday, Sudhi's body will be kept for public homage at 10 am at MD UP School at Ponganthanam and 11 am at the Vakathanam Panchayat Auditorium.

Sudhi was born and brought up in Kollam but had been living at Ponganthanam in Kottayam district for the last six years.