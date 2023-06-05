Sudhi wanted a pic with all of us before his last journey: Tini Tom

Actor Tini Tom is yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of Kollam Sudhi with whom he had shared the stage only a few hours before the latter’s tragic death in a vehicle mishap.

Just before parting ways, they took a photo together after Sudhi expressed his desire for a group selfie.

“I can’t believe that he is no more. We were sharing the stage only last night. We returned in two vehicles. Before parting away, Sudhi expressed a desire to click a picture along with us. He clicked the same on his mobile and sent it to me. Why have you sent it …is it to pay last respects, my dear…You are no more with us…RIP,” a teary-filled Tini said while paying homage to his friend.

Actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi was killed in a road accident at 4.30 am today after the car in which he was travelling collided with a pickup van at Kaipamangalam near Thrissur. Though he was rushed to a private hospital at Kodungallur, his life couldn’t be saved.

Three other mimicry artists – Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, were along with him and suffered injuries. They were returning home after a programme in Vatakara.