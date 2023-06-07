Akhil Sathyan shares Anjana Jayaprakash's audition video for 'Hamsadhwani' character

Hamsadhwani, the character played by Anjana Jayaprakash in Akhil Sathyan's film 'Pachuvum Athbhutha Vilakkum' is presently one of the most discussed female characters in Mollywood. The role of a young, independent woman who meets Prashanth (Paachu played by Fahadh Faasil) in Goa, was played by Anjana to perfection.

Now, the makers have released the video of Anjanay auditioning for Hamsadhwani, which was shot three years ago for the film. In the video, the actress can be seen narrating the dialogues from the scene where she tells Fahadh's character Pachu about her missing brother.

Anjana Jayaprakash has made her debut in Mollywood with the film. She had earlier been selected to play Selin (the role played by Actress Madonna) in Premam. Though she shot a few sequences, she was later removed from the film.