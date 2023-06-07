Amitabh Bachchan opens up about tradition of greeting fans barefoot

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared the reason behind his heartfelt gesture of greeting his fans, who gather outside his house every Sunday, with bare feet.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures of himself greeting his fans outside his home. He also shared pictures of drinking water put outside for his fans due to the summer heat.

He wrote: "I felt they wait for hours in this sweltering heat, so to provide them drinking water with lime to quench their thirst .. 4 containers, 2 on either side of the gate .. over and above the 'matka' that is permanently there during the day and night."

The star then mentioned why he greets his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family, barefoot.

".. some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. "who goes out wearing socks and bare feet .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? You go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers are my temple !!"

(With IANS inputs)