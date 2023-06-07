'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' panelists in Pandora? Season 2 promo video goes viral

The promo video of 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' Season 2 is going viral on social media. In the video, the comedy reality show panelists Sabumon, Manju Pillai and Naseer Sankranthi appear as 'Avatar' characters, who are relaxing in 'Pandora', the earth-like inhabitable universe where the Na'vi from James Cameron's blockbuster movie 'Avatar' dwell.

The video shows Manju and Sabumon having a squabble. The show's anchor Karthik Surya then arrives to solve the issue, but is electrocuted when he tries to join their 'tails' (extended version of the nervous system) together. The video ends with the narrator saying that the second season of 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' will begin from June 12.

Contestants of the comedy reality show hosted by Mazhavil Manorama will win big if they manage to make the panelists laugh.